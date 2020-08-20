Investments

12:17 20.08.2020

Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

1 min read
Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Acting President of National Nuclear Power Generation Company (NNPGC) Energoatom Petro Kotin and the H2 company have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the construction of a computing data center near Zaporizhia NPP, the press service of NNPGC said on Thursday.

According to the press service, the data center will become one of the largest in Europe, and the investment will amount to $700 million.

The press service reported that the document signing took place in presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his working trip to Zaporizhia region.

As reported, during his working trip to Zaporizhia on August 19, Zelensky presented an action plan for the implementation of the Development Strategy of Zaporizhia region for the period until 2027, which provides, in particular, for the construction of data centers.

During a meeting with Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets in early August, Director of H2 LLC Andriy Zhovner and CEO of Yom Capital Ltd Walter Komarek voiced their interest in building a hydrogen plant and a data center in Ukraine.

Investors, in particular, are interested in the southern region of Ukraine, where there is a significant surplus of electricity, cooperation with NNPGC and PJSC Ukrhydroenergo.

Tags: #energoatom #znpp
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:13 06.08.2020
Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

Govt approves PSO model allowing Energoatom to sell roughly 40% of electricity on bilateral contracts market

12:48 03.07.2020
Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

Energoatom's lawsuit against Energy Ministry linked to company's desire to optimize structure – top manager

14:26 27.05.2020
Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

Restrictions on nuclear energy generation fall to historic low – Energoatom acting head

14:43 20.05.2020
Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

Energoatom hopes construction works at spent nuclear fuel storage facility to be completed by late Sept

11:55 27.04.2020
Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

Nuclear safety bill in final version to allow Energoatom to take out loan of EUR 200 mln – MP Gerus

14:08 17.04.2020
Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

Energoatom reserves enough for 1.5 years, non-payment crisis threatens new supplies, export of spent nuclear fuel

11:05 15.01.2020
Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

Govt expands list of energy sector companies banned from being privatized

16:31 07.01.2020
Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

Rivne NPP power unit No. 1 disconnected from power grid for scheduled repairs

12:42 12.12.2019
SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

SBU conducts searches at Energoatom

11:58 06.12.2019
Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

Energoatom to send fuel from three NPP units to central nuclear storage in 2020 – Nedashkovsky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Rebuilding Donbas would cost around $10 bln - Zelensky's advisor

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

LATEST

For next four years, over UAH 55 bln needed to restore cultural facilities – Tkachenko

Metinvest to invest UAH 2.3 bln in environmental protection measures at Northern GOK in 2020

Ankura will consult Infrastructure Ministry on preparing PPP projects, concessions

Nova Poshta founders become investors in Kooperativ co-working space

U.S. Embassy passes PPE worth $250,000 to Ukrainian police, border guard, customs services

Yaroslavsky announces readiness to raise $1 bln for revival of Kharkiv aircraft plant

Ukrposhta to merge with SOE Presa

Swedish Embracer Group AB acquires Ukrainian computer game development company 4A Games

Kuleba approves KPIs for work of foreign diplomatic missions in promoting Ukrainian exports, involving investments

Ukraine, Saudi Arabia discuss mutual trade, investment development

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD