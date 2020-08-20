Energoatom and H2 sign memo on construction of data center near ZNPP

Acting President of National Nuclear Power Generation Company (NNPGC) Energoatom Petro Kotin and the H2 company have signed a memorandum of cooperation on the construction of a computing data center near Zaporizhia NPP, the press service of NNPGC said on Thursday.

According to the press service, the data center will become one of the largest in Europe, and the investment will amount to $700 million.

The press service reported that the document signing took place in presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during his working trip to Zaporizhia region.

As reported, during his working trip to Zaporizhia on August 19, Zelensky presented an action plan for the implementation of the Development Strategy of Zaporizhia region for the period until 2027, which provides, in particular, for the construction of data centers.

During a meeting with Acting Energy Minister Olha Buslavets in early August, Director of H2 LLC Andriy Zhovner and CEO of Yom Capital Ltd Walter Komarek voiced their interest in building a hydrogen plant and a data center in Ukraine.

Investors, in particular, are interested in the southern region of Ukraine, where there is a significant surplus of electricity, cooperation with NNPGC and PJSC Ukrhydroenergo.