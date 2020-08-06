Investments

14:20 06.08.2020

China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

1 min read
China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), the Chinese company specializing in the construction of hydropower facilities, has shown substantial investment interests in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in China said following a meeting of Ambassador Serhiy Kamyshev and CGGC Chairman Lyu Zexiang.

"In order to successfully implement mutual interests, the CGGC leadership was provided with the embassy's recommendations on interaction with interested authorities in Ukraine, and expressed readiness to provide diplomatic support to relevant investment projects," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The embassy said that the Chinese state-owned company has been operating since 1970, specializing in the construction of hydropower facilities in China and outside the country. Its calling card is the construction of the world's biggest Three Gorges Dam in Hubei province. Today, the company is a participant in similar projects all over the world, carrying out their construction and co-financing. The Ukrainian office of the company operates in Kyiv.

Tags: #power #ukraine #china
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:25 05.08.2020
Court arrests Uzbekistani citizen threatened to blow up bank in Kyiv business center

Court arrests Uzbekistani citizen threatened to blow up bank in Kyiv business center

16:36 05.08.2020
Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

Minsk to cooperate with Moscow, Kyiv on detained Russians' case – Lukashenko

15:51 05.08.2020
The store is very important for our business concept, especially in the Ukrainian market –Leader of IKEA in Ukraine

The store is very important for our business concept, especially in the Ukrainian market –Leader of IKEA in Ukraine

10:00 05.08.2020
No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

No blast victims among employees of Ukrainian Embassy in Lebanon

09:29 05.08.2020
Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

18:02 04.08.2020
Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

Ukraine hopes for unbiased, fast investigation into attack on Ukrainian citizen in Turkey – dpty interior minister

12:52 04.08.2020
Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

Kyivstar connects 741 more settlements of Ukraine to 4G

11:33 04.08.2020
Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

Wizz Air flights from Ukrainian cities to Tallinn canceled until Aug 9 inclusive – airline

09:33 04.08.2020
Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

Ukraine lifts ban on personal protective equipment exports – trade representative

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

LATEST

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih invests $117.2 mln in production in H1

Intl tobacco companies intend to defend their rights in intl arbitration

Beijing Skyrizon's subsidiary, DCH Group submit new application to competition agency seeking to buy Motor Sich

Biopharma collects about half of plasma required for production of experimental batch of cure for COVID-19

Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

RDS Group invests UAH 75 mln in purchase of asphalt concrete plant, building production base

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD