China Gezhouba Group Corporation showing interest in investing into Ukrainian power sector

China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC), the Chinese company specializing in the construction of hydropower facilities, has shown substantial investment interests in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Embassy in China said following a meeting of Ambassador Serhiy Kamyshev and CGGC Chairman Lyu Zexiang.

"In order to successfully implement mutual interests, the CGGC leadership was provided with the embassy's recommendations on interaction with interested authorities in Ukraine, and expressed readiness to provide diplomatic support to relevant investment projects," the embassy said on its Facebook page.

The embassy said that the Chinese state-owned company has been operating since 1970, specializing in the construction of hydropower facilities in China and outside the country. Its calling card is the construction of the world's biggest Three Gorges Dam in Hubei province. Today, the company is a participant in similar projects all over the world, carrying out their construction and co-financing. The Ukrainian office of the company operates in Kyiv.