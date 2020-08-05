Investments

12:50 05.08.2020

Biopharma collects about half of plasma required for production of experimental batch of cure for COVID-19

2 min read
Biopharma collects about half of plasma required for production of experimental batch of cure for COVID-19

Biopharma pharmaceutical company (Kyiv) has accumulated about 150 liters of plasma from 118 donors who have had coronavirus (COVID-19) for the production of the drug for COVID-19, and the same amount is needed to create an experimental series.

The company informed Interfax-Ukraine that it is necessary to collect 300 liters to create the first experimental series of drugs.

"Not everyone who is diagnosed has developed antibodies, but they are the main weapon against the disease. However, there are cases of asymptomatic course of the disease. That is why everyone who donate plasma in our centers is tested for antibodies to COVID-19," said the president of the company, Kostiantyn Yefymenko.

He called on Ukrainians, representatives of government, business and public activists to help attract donors who have overcome the coronavirus.

He said that if antibodies are detected, the collected plasma is used to create a drug for coronavirus, if there are no antibodies, then other drugs are made from donated blood.

Biopharma also reports that clinical trials of use of Bioven in the symptomatic treatment of coronavirus are completed. This drug is also produced from donated plasma. In particular, according to the company, during the Bioven research, Ukrainian and international experts noted that it reduces the severity of the cytokine storm and helps stabilize the condition of seriously ill patients.

"The preliminary results of the studies are extremely encouraging: everyone who took Bioven, observe the stabilization of the general condition up to two days after taking the drug, followed by a decrease in manifestations of respiratory failure," the company reported.

As reported, clinical effectiveness trials of domestic drugs AMIZON MAX (produced by Farmak), Amiksin IC (Interchem), Bioven (Biopharma) and Corvitin (BHFZ) are underway in Ukraine.

Tags: #biopharma #coronavirus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:45 05.08.2020
Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

Shmyhal announces conference call with city mayors on adaptive lockdown measures

13:59 05.08.2020
Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

09:29 05.08.2020
Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Ukraine records new all-time high of 1,271 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

17:46 04.08.2020
Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

Intensive care units at two Ivano-Frankivsk hospitals full – municipal authorities

09:25 04.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

Ukraine records 1,061 new COVID-19 cases over day, 737 recovered, 26 new victims of virus

14:27 01.08.2020
Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

Forecast of coronavirus spread in Ukraine growing more pessimistic – Health Ministry

11:12 01.08.2020
Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

Ukraine records 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 556 recoveries, 15 deaths in past 24 days

15:58 29.07.2020
Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day raise concern – meeting with Zelensky

10:15 29.07.2020
Ukraine records 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, 650 recoveries, 21 deaths

Ukraine records 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, 650 recoveries, 21 deaths

09:33 28.07.2020
Ukraine records 919 new COVID-19 cases, 622 people recovered, 13 new victims of virus per day

Ukraine records 919 new COVID-19 cases, 622 people recovered, 13 new victims of virus per day

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

Zelensky confirms NBU independence with EBRD president, says Ukraine ready to fulfill conditions for second IMF, WB tranches

EBRD's acting president reiterates support for Ukraine's reforms, congratulates on signing MFA with EU, successful Eurobond placement

LATEST

Arterium invests over $1.5 mln in 17 years in IFS Applications solution

RDS Group invests UAH 75 mln in purchase of asphalt concrete plant, building production base

DCH jointly with Skyrizon to develop Motor Sich, Ukrainian aircraft industry

NEURC downs feed-in tariffs in line with law on support for RES

SkyUp wants to boost share of Ukrainian air transportation market to 50% in five years

MFA names top countries, regions presenting interest to Ukrainian exporters

Ukraine, Italy discuss possible cooperation between Ukravtodor, Alitalia in field of "smart roads"

Most expensive residential complex in Ukraine being built in government quarter sells 40% of apartments

Creation of investment court will help conducting business in Ukraine – opinion

Zelensky signs law on support for electricity generation from RES

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD