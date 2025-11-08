Interfax-Ukraine
Investments
11:58 08.11.2025

West indirectly makes large investments in Ukraine during war – Yatsenyuk

Photo: Interfax-Ukraine / Oleksandr Zubko

Chairman of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), former Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014-2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk is convinced that private investments in Ukraine during the war are impossible, nevertheless, Western countries, including the USA, have already made them in our country indirectly.

When asked during an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency how investors can be attracted during the war, he replied: "Look at the limits of world banks. For Ukraine - zero."

"Let’s be realistic. No one will make private investments in Ukraine today. The only investments that can come are those guaranteed by Western countries in support of Ukraine. Or by credit guarantee agencies. A bank can lend money if it knows that, in case of risk, it will be reimbursed from the federal or state budget of the country where the bank is located," the former premier explained.

At the same time, the KSF head noted that "the West has already made large investments for its own benefit."

"Look at the weapons transferred to Ukraine, and consider how much the West has ordered for itself. Hundreds of billions of dollars. In Brussels, I told Keith Kellogg, the US President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia, that the best investment for the USA is Ukraine. Everything you gave us has worked better than ever before. We have half-disarmed the Russian army and ground forces. You have no losses in manpower, while Russia, one of your key existential threats, has a million killed and wounded. Not to mention the weapons you tested on the Ukrainian battlefield," Yatsenyuk explained.

