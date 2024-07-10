Estonian PM: Ukraine will have to become NATO member if we want to get rid of conflicts and gray zones

Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas has said that if NATO wants to get rid of the gray zones which are the sources of potential conflicts, Ukraine will have to become a member of the Alliance.

"Why we don't have a war in NATO countries is because Russia is not taking up that fight. Why Ukraine is having this war is because they are in the gray zone. They are not under NATO's umbrella. Therefore, my conviction is that Ukraine will have to become member of NATO if we want to get rid of conflicts and the areas of gray zone," she said at the NATO Public Forum in Washington on Wednesday.

Kallas said that the "gray zones" are sources for the potential conflicts and it is not good for the peace.

According to the Prime Minister, NATO's response to Russia's war against Ukraine determines "whether NATO is credible or not, whether it is also acting as deterrence for Russia."