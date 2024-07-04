Kuleba: decisions that will allow Ukraine to destroy Russian bombers being prepared

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is confident that decisions that will allow the destruction of Russian bombers will be taken, and also points to the need for large and speedy supplies of artillery shells for the Ukrainian military.

“Artillery shells are arriving, but there should be more of them and faster. As for the solutions that will allow us to destroy Russian bombers, they are already being prepared. So we're working on it. I am sure that these decisions will be made. It's only a matter of time. Because the threat posed by these bombers is huge,” Kuleba said in an interview with ELTA Zoom.

The minister stressed that the only way to protect against these attacks is to destroy Russian bombers directly.

"Therefore, we need long-range missiles capable of reaching airfields, or a sufficient number of air defense systems and interceptors to be able to shoot down these aircraft from the air. Sooner or later it will happen," the foreign minister said.

He pointed out that Ukraine is asking its partners to make this happen as soon as possible.