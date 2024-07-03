Open Day of Single Veteran's Line to be held on July 5 in Lviv

The Single Veteran's Line will hold an Open Day on Friday in Lviv.

"You will be able to observe the work of operators in real time, find out what questions veterans ask, see how operators process various requests and provide assistance, understand how the Line provides psychosocial support, consultations on benefits, housing issues, cash assistance, medical and legal issues," according to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Facebook page.

The event will be attended by Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs Ruslan Prykhodko and Head of the Information Center of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maria Kutina.

The main feature of the Line is the comprehensive competence and awareness of operators, which are not limited to specific areas.

Currently, the Single Veteran's Line is operating in test mode, and its operators process thousands of different requests every day from 08:00 to 20:00.

As reported, the Single Veteran Line (0 800 505 217) is a free telephone line created to provide assistance to veterans, their families and the families of fallen military personnel. The initiative was implemented by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Red Cross Society in April 2024.