18:43 02.07.2024

Situation in Pokrovsk axis still complicated, more munitions and weapons needed there – Syrsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

After a week of work in the east of Ukraine, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky reported on the situation at the front. The situation remains complicated in the Pokrovsk axis, he said on Facebook on Tuesday.

Syrsky visited almost all brigades in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhovey, Vremivka, Toretsk, and Kramatorsk directions, as well as those deployed in Vovchansk and near Kharkiv. Tough fighting of varying intensity continues in all these directions, he said.

"Compared to the previous trip two weeks ago, the Toretsk axis has been added, where soldiers of the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade heroically significantly reduce the size of the enemy horde assaulting every day. The situation in the Pokrovsk axis remains complicated. The enemy, aiming to break through our defenses, once again replaced the strike units, whose assault detachments completely lost their combat effectiveness, and continued offensive operations," the Commander-in-Chief said.

According to him, despite high losses in armored vehicles, the enemy continues to use them in combination with intense artillery fire and FPV drones.

"Despite the strengthening of our units with reserves, this area requires constant attention and additional ammunition and weapons," Syrsky said.

He also noted that in other directions the intensity of hostilities has decreased, but at the same time the active front line has been extended.

"The purpose of my work, as before, is to study the situation directly in combat areas, quickly resolve problematic issues without bureaucratic procedures, study the combat experience of our troops and introduce it into the process of training military personnel and units, as well as provide effective assistance to commanders in planning and conducting hostilities," he said.

Syrsky also expressed gratitude to the soldiers, sergeants and junior officers.

