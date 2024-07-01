Inclusive shelter opened in Kyiv with support of Ukrainian Red Cross

An inclusive shelter was opened in Kyiv with the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“The new facility, located at 34B Vatslava Havela Boulevard in Solomyanskyi district, fully meets inclusivity requirements to ensure unrestricted access for everyone during air raids,” the message reads.

“The shelter is equipped with ramps, a lift with a platform at the entrance for people with disabilities, tactile strips, handrails, emergency lighting in case of power outages, and informative signs to ensure the safety of all visitors,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

In addition, the Kyiv city branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross will organise activities at the shelter, including first aid training and psychosocial support.