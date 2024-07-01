Facts

18:42 01.07.2024

Inclusive shelter opened in Kyiv with support of Ukrainian Red Cross

1 min read
Inclusive shelter opened in Kyiv with support of Ukrainian Red Cross

An inclusive shelter was opened in Kyiv with the support of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS).

“The new facility, located at 34B Vatslava Havela Boulevard in Solomyanskyi district, fully meets inclusivity requirements to ensure unrestricted access for everyone during air raids,” the message reads.

“The shelter is equipped with ramps, a lift with a platform at the entrance for people with disabilities, tactile strips, handrails, emergency lighting in case of power outages, and informative signs to ensure the safety of all visitors,” URCS said on Facebook Monday.

In addition, the Kyiv city branch of the Ukrainian Red Cross will organise activities at the shelter, including first aid training and psychosocial support.

Tags: #ukrainian_red_cross #shelter #urcs #inclusive

MORE ABOUT

13:33 01.07.2024
Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

Two crews of URCS rapid response team work at site of liquidation of consequences of strike in Kharkiv

12:58 27.06.2024
Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

Team of URCS Rivne regional organization welcomes 8th evacuation train from Donetsk region

12:46 24.06.2024
Info about alleged distribution of charity kits in honor of Red Cross's birthday is fake

Info about alleged distribution of charity kits in honor of Red Cross's birthday is fake

10:52 24.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society awarded highest award of Japanese Red Cross Society

Ukrainian Red Cross Society awarded highest award of Japanese Red Cross Society

11:30 21.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross hands over two ambulances to medical institutions in Kamyanets-Podilsky district of Khmelnytsky region

Ukrainian Red Cross hands over two ambulances to medical institutions in Kamyanets-Podilsky district of Khmelnytsky region

19:31 20.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross provides more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation

Ukrainian Red Cross provides more than 1,000 families with financial assistance for rehabilitation

20:45 17.06.2024
Justice Ministry in charge of drafting bill on transitional justice in de-occupied territories as stipulated by population reintegration strategy – Vereschuk

Justice Ministry in charge of drafting bill on transitional justice in de-occupied territories as stipulated by population reintegration strategy – Vereschuk

18:40 17.06.2024
Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

Vereschuk: Having initiated Summit on Peace, Ukraine has done its homework, now it's up to intl community to respond

13:28 17.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizes 2nd summer school on intl humanitarian law for civil servants

Ukrainian Red Cross Society organizes 2nd summer school on intl humanitarian law for civil servants

11:50 14.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross announces competition for best sketch of chevron of rapid response units

Ukrainian Red Cross announces competition for best sketch of chevron of rapid response units

AD

HOT NEWS

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Due to hot weather, Oblenergo to simultaneously turn off three grids all day on Tuesday – Ukrenergo

Russians’ losses in eastern direction in June amount to almost 32,000 people, more than 300 tanks, almost 20,000 UAVs – Khortytsia group of troops

LATEST

DTEK restores power supply to 341,000 subscribers in four regions in June

Next months should show progress in bringing Ukraine closer to European Union – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy holds talk with leader of Gambia - first after 20-year diplomatic pause between countries

Zelenskyy discusses with Syrsky and Barhylevych preparation of countermeasures on invader’s logistics, equipment

Zelenskyy congratulates Canada on National Day

Ukraine plans to expand Grain From Ukraine program in Africa, Caribbean – Yermak

Kuleba congratulates Hungary on start of European Council’s presidency, expresses gratitude to Belgium

AI regularly used by 22% of surveyed Ukrainian media professionals

Zelenskyy discusses with U.S. Congress reps supply of additional air defense systems

Defense Ministry approves almost 480 new weapons, military equipment for operation in six months of 2024 – Havryliuk

AD
AD
AD
AD