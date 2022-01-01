Facts

15:08 01.01.2022

Zelensky hopes Ukraine's European aspirations to be supported during France's presidency of EU Council

Zelensky hopes Ukraine's European aspirations to be supported during France's presidency of EU Council

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the beginning of the French presidency in the Council of Europe.

"I wish success in advancing ambitious EU agenda, overcoming challenges. We look forward to support of Ukraine's European aspirations, more deepening Ukrainian-European Union cooperation, especially in security area," Zelensky wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

