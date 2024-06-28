Facts

19:59 28.06.2024

Kuleba to visit Croatia on June 28-29

2 min read
Kuleba to visit Croatia on June 28-29

On Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit Croatia to participate in the 17th Dubrovnik Forum, as well as to conduct a number of bilateral negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"As part of the forum, the minister will take part in a panel discussion North – South, East – West: in search of safe paths with the participation of Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell, Special Representative of the Government People's Republic of China for European Affairs Wu Hongbo, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Parliamentary Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Fukazawa Yoichi," the ministry said.

The key topics of the discussion will be the restoration of peace and security for Ukraine and all of Europe, the results of the first Peace Summit and further work on the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, strengthening international support for Ukraine, as well as cooperation between Ukraine and the countries of the Western Balkans, in particular in the context of the European integration.

Kuleba will also hold a number of bilateral negotiations on the sidelines of the forum.

Tags: #croatia #visit #kuleba

MORE ABOUT

20:57 28.06.2024
Delegation of Polish National Security Bureau is visiting Ukraine

Delegation of Polish National Security Bureau is visiting Ukraine

13:11 25.06.2024
Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

Kuleba names three steps to full membership of Ukraine in EU

14:14 24.06.2024
Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

Korniyenko goes to Luxembourg for conference on Ukraine's accession to EU

10:43 21.06.2024
Kuleba: Summit in Switzerland becomes ‘leap to peace,’ but still with very difficult path ahead

Kuleba: Summit in Switzerland becomes ‘leap to peace,’ but still with very difficult path ahead

17:11 15.06.2024
Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

19:28 13.06.2024
Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

Zelenskyy, Italian PM discuss air defense for Ukraine, projects to restore Odesa, its region

20:35 12.06.2024
Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

Zelenskyy meets with PM in Saudi Arabia: Discussed bilateral relations

18:37 11.06.2024
Kuleba: Path to Ukraine recovery starts with air defense – the less destruction we have, the less needs to be restore

Kuleba: Path to Ukraine recovery starts with air defense – the less destruction we have, the less needs to be restore

21:06 07.06.2024
Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

Kuleba, eight Northern European, Baltic ministers discuss ways to ensure Ukraine's advantage on battlefield

15:35 05.06.2024
Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

Kuleba discusses with Swiss counterpart preparations for upcoming Global Peace Summit

AD

HOT NEWS

TEN MORE UKRAINIANS RETURNED FROM RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY, AMONG THEM NARIMAN JALAL – ZELENSKYY

In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities

In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy

In Dnipro, as result of Russian missile attack, nine-story building damaged, several floors destroyed

LATEST

TEN MORE UKRAINIANS RETURNED FROM RUSSIAN CAPTIVITY, AMONG THEM NARIMAN JALAL – ZELENSKYY

In Dnipro, number of victims increased to nine people, search, rescue operation continues

About 20 samples of sniper, anti-material rifles been approved for use in AFU

ECHR decision on human rights violations in Autonomous Republic of Crimea to become basis for further consideration of cases related to Crimea – Mudra

Cabinet regulates restriction of access to info about elimination of consequences of Russian aggression

Some 1,185 Starlink stations installed in Ukrainian hospitals – Ministry of Health

SIX VICTIMS REPORTED IN DNIPRO, AMONG THEM SEVEN-MONTH-OLD GIRL – LOCAL AUTHORITIES

Among victims in Dnipro is seven-month-old baby, three people are in serious condition – local authorities

In Dnipro, after Russian missile attack, four floors of residential building destroyed, three injured – Zelenskyy

Kuleba, Sikorsky discuss completion of work on Ukraine-Poland bilateral security agreement

AD
AD
AD
AD