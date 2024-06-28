Kuleba to visit Croatia on June 28-29

On Friday and Saturday, June 28-29, Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba will visit Croatia to participate in the 17th Dubrovnik Forum, as well as to conduct a number of bilateral negotiations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine said.

"As part of the forum, the minister will take part in a panel discussion North – South, East – West: in search of safe paths with the participation of Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković, Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Head of EU Diplomacy Josep Borrell, Special Representative of the Government People's Republic of China for European Affairs Wu Hongbo, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Parliamentary Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan Fukazawa Yoichi," the ministry said.

The key topics of the discussion will be the restoration of peace and security for Ukraine and all of Europe, the results of the first Peace Summit and further work on the implementation of the Peace Formula of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, strengthening international support for Ukraine, as well as cooperation between Ukraine and the countries of the Western Balkans, in particular in the context of the European integration.

Kuleba will also hold a number of bilateral negotiations on the sidelines of the forum.