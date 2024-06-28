Since year start, Nova Poshta expands its network in Ukraine by 13.2%

Since the beginning of 2024, the Nova Poshta company has expanded its network in Ukraine from 26,600 to 30,100 service points: 12,100 branches and 18,000 parcel terminals.

"Our goal is walking distance to all branches and parcel terminals in order to be convenient," the company's release on Friday quoted Oleksandr Bulba, CEO of Nova Poshta, as saying.

According to the report, since the beginning of the year the company has installed 2,700 new parcel terminals in Ukraine and opened 770 branches.

It is noted that the most active growth of the network occurred in Kyiv, Lviv, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

It is specified that Nova Poshta opened 344 new branches and parcel terminals in the front-line territories in Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, Sumy, Kherson, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

The company noted that by the end of the year it is planned to increase the network to 36,000 service points.