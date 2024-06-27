Facts

20:27 27.06.2024

Slovak President Pellegrini meets with Zelenskyy for first time, wishes speedy and just peace for Ukraine

1 min read
Peter Pellegrini has held his first meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the European Council summit in Brussels on Thursday after his election as President of Slovakia.

“I meet in Brussels with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. We had a productive good-neighbourly debate. We reflected on the recent joint meeting of our countries’ governments and discussed my plans for a full-fledged visit to Ukraine,” he said on X.

Pellegrini assured his Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia wishes a speedy and just peace for Ukraine.

As reported, on April 6, during the second round of the presidential elections in Slovakia, Peter Pellegrini, Speaker of Parliament and leader of the Voice — Social Democracy party, won.

Tags: #meeting #slovakia #presidents

