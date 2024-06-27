Facts

Zelenskyy to Europeans: Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating precedent for destroying our energy, otherwise it to become part of military doctrines worldwide

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that if Russia manages to destroy Ukrainian energy with strikes, this will create a new military precedent, which will subsequently become part of military doctrines around the world.

"Putin is waging a full-scale war against our energy sector. Our duty is to prevent Russia from creating a precedent for destroying the energy of an entire nation. If Russia succeeds, this will become part of military doctrines around the world," the presidential press service said, citing Zelensky’s statement from his speech at the European Council meeting in Brussels.

As he noted, energy is one of the foundations of normal human life.

"We are doing everything we can to restore production and protect electricity. And we need a significant increase in imports of electricity from the EU, as well as support for equipment and other resources to protect and restore our energy system," the president said.

Zelenskyy also said that artillery, shells, and compliance with every promise on the part of partners are important not only for protecting the lives of Ukrainians, but also for destroying the illusion of Russia that they will achieve something through war.

Thus, according to him, timely funding for Ukraine is also important, both through the European Peace Facility and on a bilateral basis, as well as logistics so that each announced package gets to the battlefield as quickly as possible.

"[Since] in May, Putin tried to expand the war by launching a new offensive in the east of our country. Thanks to the bravery of our people and the decisions of you – our partners – we stopped this offensive. But this new Russian offensive showed that the current pressure on Russia is not enough for waging war," Zelenskyy said.

He also again called on partners to increase assistance to protect Kharkiv and other Ukrainian cities from Russian guided bombs. "This is a big problem. Long-range strikes and modern air defense are the basis for stopping this terror. I thank each of you who is helping to do this," the president said.

