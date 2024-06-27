No energy facilities damaged during Russia's attack last night – Energy Ministry

No energy facilities were damaged as a result of Russia's massive attack last night. However, there were new power outages in the frontline areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Kherson regions due to hostilities, the Energy Ministry of Ukraine has said.

Fires broke out on the territory of a mine in Donetsk region as a result of enemy shelling, it said on the Telegram channel on Thursday, adding that there were no miners underground and three security workers were in the shelter at the moment of the attack.

Also, a power line of the regional distribution system operator (oblenergo) in Donetsk region was switched off, which led to a decrease in the load at the power generating facility.

According to NPC Ukrenergo, a total of 465 Ukrainian settlements are currently disconnected from power supply, in particular due to hostilities and technological reasons.

Restrictions on electricity consumption, as announced yesterday, apply all day long. Imports amount to 28,560 MWh, which is 14.4% more than yesterday.