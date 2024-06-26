Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

Following the results of the negotiations of the intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on the future Ukrainian membership in the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that from now on everything will be implemented to create an EU Accession Treaty.

“Today has been a very eventful day. We have officially started negotiations on membership with the European Union. This is a historic result. We have been working on it for a long time – and now we have held the first intergovernmental conference,” the President said in his evening address.

As he stressed, “we will definitely implement everything necessary to advance through each chapter of our relations with the EU and to create a treaty – a treaty of Ukraine's accession.”

As reported, on June 25, Ukraine and the EU held an intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.