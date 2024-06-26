Facts

09:36 26.06.2024

Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

1 min read
Zelenskyy: We will definitely implement everything necessary to create Agreement on Ukraine's accession to EU

Following the results of the negotiations of the intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on the future Ukrainian membership in the European Union, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that from now on everything will be implemented to create an EU Accession Treaty.

“Today has been a very eventful day. We have officially started negotiations on membership with the European Union. This is a historic result. We have been working on it for a long time – and now we have held the first intergovernmental conference,” the President said in his evening address.

As he stressed, “we will definitely implement everything necessary to advance through each chapter of our relations with the EU and to create a treaty – a treaty of Ukraine's accession.”

As reported, on June 25, Ukraine and the EU held an intergovernmental conference on the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's future membership in the European Union.

Tags: #zelenskyy #negotiations

MORE ABOUT

11:24 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

09:59 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

09:57 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

09:46 26.06.2024
Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

20:34 25.06.2024
FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

FM of Belgian Presidency of EU: June 25 to go down in EU history

19:00 25.06.2024
EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

EU says negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU to be demanding

18:04 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

Zelenskyy: Our negotiations on accession to EU started; issue is technical work, adaptation of our system to EU, political will of Europe

16:49 25.06.2024
UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

UKRAINE AND EU OFFICIALLY START ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS

16:22 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy invites Swedish govt, businesses to take patronage over reconstruction war-affected region of Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Swedish govt, businesses to take patronage over reconstruction war-affected region of Ukraine

15:58 25.06.2024
Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

Zelenskyy discusses with President of German Bundesrat results of Ukraine Recovery Conference in Berlin

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy, together with Syrsky and Hnatov, arrive in Donetsk region

Zelenskyy: Guyana joins communique of Peace Summit

Zelenskyy signs decree on dismissal of Borzov from post of head of Vinnytsia region

Zelenskyy: 90 more Ukrainians return home from Russian captivity

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

LATEST

ECHR unanimously recognizes application of Russian legislation in occupied Crimea as illegal – judgment

Cabinet approves plan for ensuring livelihoods in front-line territories

Govt instructs to check individuals, legal entities in state register of sanctions when applying for state registration, deregistration of vehicles

European Commissioner Várhelyi: Next EU enlargement could be by 2030, but which candidate country to be invited depends on it

Already 500 bookstores registered on interactive map of Ukraine's book ecosystem – UBI

EU Council authorizes signing of security commitment between Ukraine, EU

Ukraine expects from NATO Summit progress towards Alliance membership – Stefanchuk

European Commissioner Várhelyi: We're ready to start screening in Ukraine in coming weeks

After de-occupation, Crimea and entire Ukraine to become part of large European nation Tasheva

PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

AD
AD
AD
AD