14:14 22.06.2024

Barbados, Marshall Islands join Peace Summit communiqué – Zelenskyy

Barbados, Marshall Islands join Peace Summit communiqué – Zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Barbados and the Republic of the Marshall Islands for joining the final communiqué of the inaugural Peace Summit.

"We see a growing global support for the Peace Formula, meaning the support for the UN Charter, which we want to restore to full force. On this path, every voice is equally important and significant," he wrote on the social network X on Sunday.

Zelenskyy noted that Ukraine values its island state partners and calls on everyone to join the country in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all nations around the world. The President looks forward to working together with the island countries on issues that are greatly important to all of us, such as environmental and food security.

"These are already the fifth and sixth new signatures to the communique since the inaugural Peace Summit. We keep working to ensure that their number will continue to grow," Zelenskyy wrote.

As reported, on June 16, 80 states and four organizations supported the final communique of the Peace Summit, which was held in Switzerland.

Jordan, Iraq and Rwanda were later removed from the list of countries that supported the communiqué. At the same time, the state of Antigua and Barbuda, the Organization of American States, the Ecumenical Patriarchate and Zambia joined the communiqué.

