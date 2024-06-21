Facts

16:23 21.06.2024

Seven children return from occupied communities of Kherson region to Ukraine-controlled territory – regional administration

1 min read
Another seven children returned from the temporarily occupied communities of Kherson region to the Ukrainian government-controlled territory, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin has said.

"I would like to share with you good news – another seven children have returned from the so far occupied communities of Kherson region. Three boys and four girls. The children are aged from 4 months to 13 years old. They went through a long and difficult path. The main thing is that the children are safe now, receiving all necessary assistance," he said on the Telegram channel Friday.

The official thanked the Save Ukraine charitable organization for its work on returning the children.

