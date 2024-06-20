Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

Preparations for the second Peace Summit continue, it is already known about the Russians' plans to try to disrupt this Summit, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Thursday, June 20.

"Preparations for the second Peace Summit continue. We also already know about the enemy's plans for attempts to disrupt this Summit. Russians are upset by the support of Ukraine in the West and among the countries of the Global South. However, the reality is that a just peace according to the UN Charter will still defeat the enemy's attempts change the world order and the rules of the game. They will have to be accepted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.