Facts

09:31 20.06.2024

Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

1 min read
Preparations for second Peace Summit continue, already known about enemy's plans to disrupt this Summit – Yermak

Preparations for the second Peace Summit continue, it is already known about the Russians' plans to try to disrupt this Summit, head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said on Thursday, June 20.

"Preparations for the second Peace Summit continue. We also already know about the enemy's plans for attempts to disrupt this Summit. Russians are upset by the support of Ukraine in the West and among the countries of the Global South. However, the reality is that a just peace according to the UN Charter will still defeat the enemy's attempts change the world order and the rules of the game. They will have to be accepted," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Tags: #peace_summit #second #preparation

MORE ABOUT

20:22 19.06.2024
Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

12:33 19.06.2024
State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

State of Antigua and Barbuda joins communique of Global Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

18:16 18.06.2024
Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

Poroshenko recommends holding 2nd Peace Summit in New York within UN General Assembly

16:02 18.06.2024
Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

Stoltenberg: Peace Summit in Switzerland demonstrates broad international support for Ukraine

14:30 18.06.2024
Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

Ukraine starts negotiations with countries expressing interest in holding 2nd Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

14:15 18.06.2024
Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

Zelenskyy thanks Bartholomew for joining communique of Peace Summit, says document remains open for signing

18:21 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy: We made right choice when included items on nuclear, food, humanitarian security to Peace Summit agenda

Zelenskyy: We made right choice when included items on nuclear, food, humanitarian security to Peace Summit agenda

17:58 17.06.2024
Zelenskyy: Negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 fail due to ultimatums from Russian side

Zelenskyy: Negotiations in Istanbul in 2022 fail due to ultimatums from Russian side

16:15 17.06.2024
Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

Two countries withdraw their signatures in joint communique after Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

13:43 17.06.2024
Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

Duda: Ukraine has every right to defend its sovereignty in any way consistent with intl law

AD

HOT NEWS

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

LATEST

SBU, using drones, attacks oil depots in Russia's Tambov region, Republic of Adygea

Rada adopts bill on rebooting BES

Nova Poshta expands its network in the Czech Republic

British Ambassador on use of frozen assets: Russia to pay for defense of Ukraine

EU ambassadors agree on 14th package of sanctions against Russia

U.S. elections to not change American people's support for Ukraine – ex-ambassador Taylor

Seven workers of energy facilities injured in night attack by Russian aggressors – Ministry of Energy

Ukraine to become EU member, but path to not be easy – EU rep

Poland interested in EU enlargement, Ukraine's membership – head of Foreign Affairs Committee of Polish Sejm

Yatsenyuk: Recovery conference in Berlin, G7 meeting, Peace Summit demonstrate our unity

AD
AD
AD
AD