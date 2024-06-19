Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

Law enforcers are preparing to notify Head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Vitaliy Shabunin of suspicion due to his numerous failures to appear for military service and the illegal use of a car that was purchased by volunteers for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), an informed law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"A public activist and the Board Chairman of NGO Anti-Corruption Action Center might be notified soon of suspicion of having committed at least two crimes," the source said on Wednesday.

The suspicion might be announced due to his numerous failures to appear for military service and the illegal use of a car that was purchased by volunteers for the army.

As reported, in March 2024, Shabunin announced that the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) had registered two criminal cases against him, in particular on "evasion of military service" and "document forgery for the National Agency on Corruption Prevention."

He also said that he had mobilized as volunteer to the AFU in the first days of the full-scale war, published a photo of his military ID in which it is indicated that he took a military oath on February 25, 2022.

The agency is seeking to receive from Shabunin updates on the issue.