Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

Arricano Real Estate LLC (Arricano) opens Silpo supermarkets in its shopping malls: on June 20 - in the CITY MALL shopping center in Zaporizhia, on June 21 - in the Sun Gallery shopping center in Kryvy Rih, the press service reports.

"Arricano continues to invest in the construction of new facilities, the restoration of the Sun Gallery shopping mall and the development of all the company's shopping complexes, supporting the economy of Ukraine during the war and, despite everything, creating a positive customer experience for visitors. Opening of new Silpo supermarkets in the shopping mall CITY MALL and the Sun Gallery shopping mall are another significant step towards qualitative changes,” the statement says.

As Arricano CEO Anna Chubotina noted, the Silpo chain is already a lovemark brand on the Ukrainian market. For more than 12 years, the supermarket has been successfully operating in the capital's RayON shopping center. In 2024, Arricano and Silpo are expanding the boundaries of cooperation and opening new stores in the Arricano shopping and entertainment complexes in the front-line cities of the country.

In the Zaporizhia shopping and entertainment complex CITY MALL, the Silpo supermarket is located on an area of 3,600 square meters, there are 16 cash desks and 11 self-service cash desks. In the Kryvy Rih shopping and entertainment complex Sun Gallery the supermarket area is 3,900 square meters, there are six cash desks and 10 self-service cash desks. Both supermarkets have a spacious food hall area.

Arricano added that a number of stores are expected to open this year in the CITY MALL and Sun Gallery shopping malls, but have not yet disclosed detailed information.

The Sun Gallery shopping and entertainment complex, the CITY MALL shopping and entertainment complex and, accordingly, the Silpo supermarkets are provided with additional equipment and can operate during a power outage.

Arricano Real Estate Plc (Cyprus) specializes in the construction of shopping and entertainment centers and is one of the leading developers in the Ukrainian real estate market. It owns and manages five shopping centers in the country with a total area of 147,600 square meters, including RayON and Prospekt in Kyiv, Sun Gallery in Kryvy Rih, and City Mall in Zaporizhia. The company also owns 49.9% in the Sky Mall shopping center (Kyiv) and land plots for the further construction of three facilities that are at the design stage. The company is also constructing the Kyiv shopping and entertainment complex Lukyanivka.

According to Opendatabot, Arricano Real Estate Plc's income for 2023 amounted to UAH 36.156 million, which is 52.8% higher than the results of 2022, net profit increased 2.28 times - to UAH 7.168 million.

According to the report for the first half of 2022, the largest shareholder was Estonian citizen Rauno Teder, who increased his stake to 70.86% from 15.92% after his father Hillar Teder transferred his stake to him. Dragon Capital Investments Limited and Jüri Põld were also named among the shareholders.