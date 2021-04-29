Economy

17:03 29.04.2021

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

2 min read
Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Silpo-Food LLC, a member of Fozzy Group (Kyiv) and developing a chain of Silpo grocery supermarkets in Ukraine, in 2020 increased its turnover by 12.2% compared to 2019, to UAH 49.7 billion.

According to the annual report on the management of Silpo-Food over 2020, the company's income amounted to UAH 64.4 billion. Long-term liabilities amounted to UAH 12.3 billion, current - UAH 19.1 billion.

According to the company's website, as of the end of 2020, the Silpo chain, together with Le Silpo gourmet markets, consisted of 276 supermarkets with a total area of 399,500 square meters. Of these, 23 Silpo supermarkets were opened in 2020.

According to the report, in 2021 the company plans to expand its supermarket chain by 18 objects, to 294 stores, and by 2024 to increase their number by 30%, to 360.

Silpo-Food LLC was established in early August 2016.

According to the information in the unified state register, the founder of the company is PJSC Retail Capital closed non-diversified venture corporate investment fund (100%, Kyiv), the ultimate beneficiary is Volodymyr Kostelman.

The charter capital of Silpo-Food LLC is UAH 13 billion.

Fozzy Group is one of the largest Ukrainian retailers with nearly 690 points of sale throughout the country. The company develops retail chains of various formats: Silpo supermarkets, Fozzy Cash & Carry wholesale hypermarkets, Fora convenience stores, Thrash! discounters, Bila Romashka pharmaceutical supermarkets, Ringoo personal electronics stores.

Tags: #silpo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:02 18.02.2021
AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

12:52 01.04.2013
Fozzy Group expands Silpo supermarket chain to 239 stores

Fozzy Group expands Silpo supermarket chain to 239 stores

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Cabinet confirms dismissal of Kobolev, Naftogaz Supervisory Board

LATEST

Naftogaz should increase pressure on Gazprom via EU antitrust body to move gas sales to Ukraine-Russia border - Vitrenko

JTI Ukraine exports 6.04 bln cigarettes for $ 117.7 mln in 2020

Kuznya on Rybalsky may stop work due to authorities, thousands of people will lose jobs - statement

Prices for construction work in Ukraine up by 15% in March – statistics

Russia's losses due to sanctions reach $160 bln – Dzhaparova

Ukrposhta expects UAH 128 mln loss in Q1, 2021

JTI Ukraine to invest $45 mln in modernization of factory in Kremenchuk in two years

Proposal to head Naftogaz comes from president, PM – Vitrenko

Decision to replace Kobolev as Naftogaz head is logical, caused by negative results of work – Vitrenko

Govt sets norm of dividend payment by public sector for 2020 at 50% - resolution

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD