Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Silpo-Food LLC, a member of Fozzy Group (Kyiv) and developing a chain of Silpo grocery supermarkets in Ukraine, in 2020 increased its turnover by 12.2% compared to 2019, to UAH 49.7 billion.

According to the annual report on the management of Silpo-Food over 2020, the company's income amounted to UAH 64.4 billion. Long-term liabilities amounted to UAH 12.3 billion, current - UAH 19.1 billion.

According to the company's website, as of the end of 2020, the Silpo chain, together with Le Silpo gourmet markets, consisted of 276 supermarkets with a total area of 399,500 square meters. Of these, 23 Silpo supermarkets were opened in 2020.

According to the report, in 2021 the company plans to expand its supermarket chain by 18 objects, to 294 stores, and by 2024 to increase their number by 30%, to 360.

Silpo-Food LLC was established in early August 2016.

According to the information in the unified state register, the founder of the company is PJSC Retail Capital closed non-diversified venture corporate investment fund (100%, Kyiv), the ultimate beneficiary is Volodymyr Kostelman.

The charter capital of Silpo-Food LLC is UAH 13 billion.

Fozzy Group is one of the largest Ukrainian retailers with nearly 690 points of sale throughout the country. The company develops retail chains of various formats: Silpo supermarkets, Fozzy Cash & Carry wholesale hypermarkets, Fora convenience stores, Thrash! discounters, Bila Romashka pharmaceutical supermarkets, Ringoo personal electronics stores.