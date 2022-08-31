Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

Silpo denies unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporoihia region and is appealing to NABU for clarification, the retailer's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are concerned and outraged by the unsubstantiated accusation against Silpo from a NABU agent for the sale of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region. After all, we do not sell humanitarian aid at Silpo, but only sell what we officially purchase at market prices from suppliers in Ukraine and abroad. Accordingly, we are appealing to NABU for details and clarifications and are ready to assist the investigation in every possible way," the press service said.

The company emphasized that the sale of humanitarian aid is unacceptable at any time, and even more so during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Therefore, we support openness and close attention in this area. Our strength is in unity, faith in goodness and the struggle for justice on every front," the press service said.

The company recalled that in the six months since the start of the war, agreements had been reached with foreign partners on the supply of 1,334 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

"In partnership with the Ministry of Social Policy and a charitable foundation, this aid was brought to Ukraine at our own expense and distributed free of charge to guests in Silpo supermarkets. We know how much effort and resources it takes to search for and logistics of humanitarian supplies, so unfounded accusations are especially painful for us," the press service of the retailer said.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, conducted a series of searches in Zaporizhia on the fact of likely misappropriation of humanitarian aid provided to Zaporizhia region since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. The searches were carried out in the city council, the regional military regional administration, warehouses and at the addresses of residence of the persons involved in the crime. Later, Yevhen Shevchenko, known as a NABU agent, published information on Facebook on the involvement of the retail chains ATB and Silpo in the sale of the appropriated humanitarian aid.

Earlier, the ATB corporation stated that the disseminated information about the sale of stolen humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia and the region in the ATB chain is not true, and condemned any actions of officials in misappropriation and misuse of humanitarian aid.