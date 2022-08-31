Facts

17:07 31.08.2022

Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

2 min read
Silpo refutes unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region

Silpo denies unsubstantiated accusations of selling humanitarian aid in Zaporoihia region and is appealing to NABU for clarification, the retailer's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We are concerned and outraged by the unsubstantiated accusation against Silpo from a NABU agent for the sale of humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia region. After all, we do not sell humanitarian aid at Silpo, but only sell what we officially purchase at market prices from suppliers in Ukraine and abroad. Accordingly, we are appealing to NABU for details and clarifications and are ready to assist the investigation in every possible way," the press service said.

The company emphasized that the sale of humanitarian aid is unacceptable at any time, and even more so during a full-scale Russian invasion.

"Therefore, we support openness and close attention in this area. Our strength is in unity, faith in goodness and the struggle for justice on every front," the press service said.

The company recalled that in the six months since the start of the war, agreements had been reached with foreign partners on the supply of 1,334 tonnes of humanitarian aid.

"In partnership with the Ministry of Social Policy and a charitable foundation, this aid was brought to Ukraine at our own expense and distributed free of charge to guests in Silpo supermarkets. We know how much effort and resources it takes to search for and logistics of humanitarian supplies, so unfounded accusations are especially painful for us," the press service of the retailer said.

As reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, conducted a series of searches in Zaporizhia on the fact of likely misappropriation of humanitarian aid provided to Zaporizhia region since the start of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation. The searches were carried out in the city council, the regional military regional administration, warehouses and at the addresses of residence of the persons involved in the crime. Later, Yevhen Shevchenko, known as a NABU agent, published information on Facebook on the involvement of the retail chains ATB and Silpo in the sale of the appropriated humanitarian aid.

Earlier, the ATB corporation stated that the disseminated information about the sale of stolen humanitarian aid in Zaporizhia and the region in the ATB chain is not true, and condemned any actions of officials in misappropriation and misuse of humanitarian aid.

Tags: #silpo #refute

MORE ABOUT

11:37 06.07.2022
Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

Sales of salt in Silpo chain quadruple, of vinegar triple, and of sugar double in June

17:03 29.04.2021
Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

Silpo chain increases trade turnover by 12.2% in 2020

14:02 18.02.2021
AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

AMCU permits Silpo to buy Furshet retail chain

12:52 01.04.2013
Fozzy Group expands Silpo supermarket chain to 239 stores

Fozzy Group expands Silpo supermarket chain to 239 stores

AD

HOT NEWS

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

LATEST

EU foreign ministers give green light to reviewing Schengen visas for Russians

Fedorov announces upcoming launch of war bonds in Diia

ATB refutes info about selling humanitarian aid plundered in Zaporizhia

IAEA mission arrives in Zaporizhia – Energoatom

Russian troops should stop shelling corridors of IAEA delegation, not interfere with its activities at station – MFA

Ukravtodor restores 50 bridges destroyed by war

Zelensky signs laws as part of ‘customs visa-free regime’

Invaders lose about 350 soldiers, 20 tanks and 12 artillery systems in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Night missile strike on Kharkiv carried out by S-300 from territory of Belgorod region - prosecutor's office

IAEA mission heading to Zaporizhia NPP occupied by Russian troops – energy minister

AD
AD
AD
AD