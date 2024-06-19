Head of State Ethnopolitics Yelensky, delegation of Jewish organizations in USA discuss preservation of Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman

Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, discussed with a delegation of representatives of Jewish organizations in the United States the preservation of the Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman, Cherkasy region.

"The central topic of the meeting was the issue of preserving the Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman. This cemetery is the burial place of tens of thousands of Jews who died during the massacre of 1768. For Jews all over the world, especially for followers of Breslov Hasidism, Uman is of particular importance … Unfortunately, at the moment the peace of the cemetery has been violated by illegal construction. This caused deep concern to the Jewish community and became the subject of numerous appeals to the Ukrainian authorities," the agency's press service said.

It is noted that Zelenskyy assured the delegation that the Ukrainian authorities respect the religious feelings of the Jewish people and will take all necessary measures to preserve religious shrines.

In addition, the parties discussed issues related to the organization of the annual pilgrimage of the Breslov hasids to Uman.