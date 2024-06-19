Facts

12:37 19.06.2024

Head of State Ethnopolitics Yelensky, delegation of Jewish organizations in USA discuss preservation of Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman

1 min read

Head of the State Service of Ukraine for Ethnopolitics and Freedom of Conscience, Viktor Yelensky, discussed with a delegation of representatives of Jewish organizations in the United States the preservation of the Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman, Cherkasy region.

"The central topic of the meeting was the issue of preserving the Ancient Jewish Cemetery in Uman. This cemetery is the burial place of tens of thousands of Jews who died during the massacre of 1768. For Jews all over the world, especially for followers of Breslov Hasidism, Uman is of particular importance … Unfortunately, at the moment the peace of the cemetery has been violated by illegal construction. This caused deep concern to the Jewish community and became the subject of numerous appeals to the Ukrainian authorities," the agency's press service said.

It is noted that Zelenskyy assured the delegation that the Ukrainian authorities respect the religious feelings of the Jewish people and will take all necessary measures to preserve religious shrines.

In addition, the parties discussed issues related to the organization of the annual pilgrimage of the Breslov hasids to Uman.

Tags: #yelensky #cherkasy_region

MORE ABOUT

16:48 13.11.2023
EFI Group will invest $25 mln in building second Feednova plant in Cherkasy region

EFI Group will invest $25 mln in building second Feednova plant in Cherkasy region

20:32 08.08.2023
Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

Cherkasy region authorities recommend Hasidic Jews to refrain from visiting Uman to mark Rosh Hashanah

09:47 08.12.2022
Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

09:09 31.10.2022
Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

Enemy attacks critical infrastructure facility in Cherkasy region

12:28 24.08.2022
Russian missile shot down over Cherkasy region

Russian missile shot down over Cherkasy region

14:46 09.11.2021
'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

'Red' zone on COVID-19 to be introduced in Cherkasy region on Nov 12 – commission

08:59 30.01.2021
Zelensky appoints Skichko as head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Skichko as head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

14:27 21.09.2020
RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

15:19 04.11.2019
Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

Zelensky replaces head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration – decrees

17:56 08.08.2019
SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

SBU detains Russia citizen in Cherkasy region on suspicion of subversion at military airfield

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

NBU notes growth of macroeconomic risk, capital risk in its Financial Stability Report

LATEST

Zelenskyy: It is planned to launch work of group of states on energy point of Peace Formula in July

СС recognizes as constitutional use of exceptional preventive measure in form of detention during martial law

Stefanyshina: Weimar Triangle countries provide significant assistance towards Ukraine's membership in EU

Some 20% of Ukrainian IT specialists work abroad - study

Suspicion for not showing up to military service being prepared for Anti-Corruption Action Center head Shabunin – source

SBI identifies law enforcers who fired first shots at protesters on Feb 20, 2014

Arricano opens Silpo supermarkets in Zaporizhia and Kryvy Rih

F-16s to be deployed in Ukraine – Sullivan

Turkish Ambassador, Ukrainian President’s rep in Autonomous Republic of Crimea discuss preparations for Crimea Platform summit

Russia's decision to place Western officials on its wanted list part of its effort to violate sovereignty of NATO member states, justify possible future Russian aggression against NATO – ISW

AD
AD
AD
AD