08:59 30.01.2021

Zelensky appoints Skichko as head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

Zelensky appoints Skichko as head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed MP of the Servant of the People faction Oleksandr Skichko as Head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration.

Relevant decree No. 38/2021 dated January 29 was released on the presidential website.

Before that, the president released Viktor Husak from the post of acting head of Cherkasy Regional State Administration by signing relevant decree No. 37/2021.

In the President's Office, the head of state met with the new head of the regional administration and handed him an official certificate.

"I wish you success in your position. I hope that your perseverance and awareness of infrastructure development through your work in the parliamentary committee on transport will help in the implementation of projects important for the development of the field. Constructing roads, attracting investment and improving the well-being of people are all about residents of Cherkasy region are in need," Zelensky said.

 

