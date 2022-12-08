Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

On Wednesday, four policemen, including the chief of police of Cherkasy region, were killed by a mine in Kherson region, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video statement.

"Four policemen killed in the process of stabilization measures in Kherson region. Russian mines. Among the dead is chief of the police of Cherkasy region Mykhailo Kuratchenko. He helped colleagues in the south. Explosives expert Ihor Melnyk, cynologist Serhiy Nenada, assistant to the duty officer of Uman district police department Vadym Perizhok. The lives of four more policemen are now being saved by doctors," he said.