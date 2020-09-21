RDS repairs 37 km of H-01 highway in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, wins tenders for 35 more km

The RDS Ukrainian road-building group of companies has completed the repair of 37 km of the section of the N-01 road in Cherkasy region ahead of schedule, the group's co-founder, Yuriy Shumakher, has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to our commitments, we were supposed to complete the work in November, but we completed the renovation at the end of summer and in September we expect the section to be launched," he said.

Shumakher recalled that, under the Big Construction program, from the beginning of 2020, the second category H-01 highway, which connects Kyiv with Znamyanka, is being repaired, and the company has repaired three sections with a total length of 37 km from Horodysche to Smila.

According to the information in the ProZorro system, at the beginning of July, four more tenders were announced for current medium repairs in total 35 km of this road in Cherkasy region, and all of them were won in August by Rostdorstroy LLC from the RDS Group, offering about UAH 713.9 million in total. The corresponding agreements were signed in early September.

Its competitors were Joint Ukrainian-German Venture Autostrada LLC and ShRBU-48 LLC.

Shumakher said that the overhaul of the N-01 highway had not been carried out since the 1970s, as a result of long-term operation of the road and heavy traffic of heavy trucks the road surface was badly worn out.

RDS won three tenders for the restoration of the specified 37th section of this road last year offering the price of UAH 658.24 million in total.

In addition, the group has already started repairing two more sections of the H-01 road, the total length of this section is 19 km.

The total length of the H-01 highway is 289.3 km. The road passes through three regions: Kyiv, Cherkasy and Kirovohrad.

RDS Group is included in the top three road construction companies of Ukraine. It includes Kyivshliakhbud" and Rostdorstroy. The core business is construction, reconstruction and maintenance of roads and bridges, construction of airfield complexes.

The ultimate beneficial owners of RDS Group are Ukrainian citizens Yuriy Shumakher and Yevhen Konovalov.