14:57 17.06.2024

Trudeau at Peace Summit announces package of measures worth $38.1 mln in support of Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced a package of measures worth CAD52.4 million ($38.2 million) in support of Ukraine.

The Canadian prime minister's website reported that the package includes CAD15 million ($10.9 million) to support children and youth and a number of other social measures.

In addition, the Canadian government is investing CAD20 million ($14.6 million) in urgent efforts to replace damaged energy equipment and infrastructure.

Another CAD15.4 million ($11.2 million) will be provided to the International Monetary Fund for technical support for Ukraine to pursue economic reforms and accession to the European Union, and as technical assistance from Canadian government experts in the justice and energy sector.

In addition, the Canadian government is investing CAD2 million ($1.5 million) to uphold the safe and secure operations of nuclear facilities in Ukraine through the International Atomic Energy Agency.

