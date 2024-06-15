One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

The Russian occupation forces dropped at least five guided air bombs on Kutuzivka, Kharkiv region, on Friday, June 14, in the evening, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"One strike on a field, two – on the territory of a farm, agricultural equipment was damaged. The fourth strike was recorded on the territory of a private household, a house was damaged, no casualties were reported. The fifth strike hit the territory of a non-operating farm," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to the local authorities, the enemy attacked Hlushkivka (a shell hit the ground near a kindergarten, a woman born in 1966 was killed), Bohuslavka (two houses were destroyed and three houses were damaged, two local residents, a man and a woman, who lives in one of the houses, were injured), Buhayivka (a grass fire broke out, two private houses were damaged), and Kupyansk (the roof and a room caught fire, an administrative building was damaged).