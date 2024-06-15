Facts

15:54 15.06.2024

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

1 min read

The Russian occupation forces dropped at least five guided air bombs on Kutuzivka, Kharkiv region, on Friday, June 14, in the evening, Head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov has said.

"One strike on a field, two – on the territory of a farm, agricultural equipment was damaged. The fourth strike was recorded on the territory of a private household, a house was damaged, no casualties were reported. The fifth strike hit the territory of a non-operating farm," he said on the Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

According to the local authorities, the enemy attacked Hlushkivka (a shell hit the ground near a kindergarten, a woman born in 1966 was killed), Bohuslavka (two houses were destroyed and three houses were damaged, two local residents, a man and a woman, who lives in one of the houses, were injured), Buhayivka (a grass fire broke out, two private houses were damaged), and Kupyansk (the roof and a room caught fire, an administrative building was damaged).

Tags: #kharkiv_region #synehubov

MORE ABOUT

18:03 13.06.2024
Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

Situation in Kharkiv region stabilized, Ukrainians effectively strengthening their defensive lines – General Brown

12:07 12.06.2024
Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

Invaders get bogged down in Vovchansk – Syrsky

14:28 10.06.2024
In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

In north of Kharkiv region, military clashes with enemy continue – Khortytsia Task Force

20:13 06.06.2024
Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

Former conscript, who transmitted to FSB rep data on basing of defense forces in Kharkiv, Mykolaiv regions, sentenced to five years in prison – prosecutor's office

20:32 04.06.2024
As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

14:36 24.05.2024
UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

UAH 4 bln to be allocated to prepare Kharkiv, its region for autumn-winter period – Zelenskyy's meeting

12:38 23.05.2024
Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

Already four dead in Kharkiv, two more people being sought – Synehubov

15:18 21.05.2024
Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

Pokrovsk remains Russian operational objective despite opening new axis in Kharkiv region – UK Defense Intelligence

09:43 20.05.2024
Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Twelve civilians killed in Kharkiv region amid shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

16:57 18.05.2024
One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

One dead, five injured as a result of enemy shelling in Vovchansk community - prosecutor's office

AD

HOT NEWS

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

AD
AD
AD
AD