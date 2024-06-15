Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The views and ideas of each country participating in the first Peace on Summit in Switzerland are equally important for the peacemaking process, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, all parts of the world, all continents, different nations are represented at the Summit – both geographically large and small – every political pole of our world: Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific region, Australia, North America – everyone. The views, ideas and leadership of each people are still important for us. And everything that will be agreed upon today at the Summit will become part of the peacemaking process that is so necessary for all of us. I believe that we will see history being made here at the Summit," the head of state said on the Telegram channel Saturday.

Zelenskyy also met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced that the United States will provide over $1.5 billion through USAID and the State Department to support the people of Ukraine.

In addition, the President of Ukraine met with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd.

"100 delegations from all regions of the world are gathering with the aim of initiating a peace process and developing further steps," she said on X Social Network on Saturday.

The Peace Summit will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. It will be attended by 100 delegations, of which 92 represent states from around the world and eight international organizations, the Swiss government reported.

Fifty-seven countries will be represented at the level of heads of state and government, 29 at the level of ministers, mainly foreign ministers. Six countries – Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, South Africa – are at the level of ambassadors. Brazil, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Holy See and the UN are represented at the summit not as participants, but as observers. The People's Republic of China is not represented at the Peace Summit.

As noted by the Swiss government, the purpose of the summit is to begin the peace process. The summit also offers the opportunity for the first time to discuss at the highest level how and when Russia can be included in this process, the Swiss government said in a press release.

Speaking at the G7 Summit in Italy on June 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "At the first Summit we will focus on three points of the Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, release of prisoners and deportees. Perhaps the Summit will be a step to the broader energy security – we must make it impossible for Russian strikes on our territory, and there are ideas on how to ensure this."

Zelenskyy presented the Peace Formula at the G7 Summit in November 2022. It consists of ten points: radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deportees (including Ukrainian children); implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of territorial integrity and world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; return of justice; countering ecocide; avoiding escalation; recording the end of the war.