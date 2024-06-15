Facts

14:48 15.06.2024

Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace

3 min read
Zelenskyy: We'll see how history is made at Summit on Peace
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

The views and ideas of each country participating in the first Peace on Summit in Switzerland are equally important for the peacemaking process, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, all parts of the world, all continents, different nations are represented at the Summit – both geographically large and small – every political pole of our world: Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, Africa, Europe, the Pacific region, Australia, North America – everyone. The views, ideas and leadership of each people are still important for us. And everything that will be agreed upon today at the Summit will become part of the peacemaking process that is so necessary for all of us. I believe that we will see history being made here at the Summit," the head of state said on the Telegram channel Saturday.

Zelenskyy also met with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who announced that the United States will provide over $1.5 billion through USAID and the State Department to support the people of Ukraine.

In addition, the President of Ukraine met with his Swiss counterpart Viola Amherd.

"100 delegations from all regions of the world are gathering with the aim of initiating a peace process and developing further steps," she said on X Social Network on Saturday.

The Peace Summit will take place in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, on June 15-16. It will be attended by 100 delegations, of which 92 represent states from around the world and eight international organizations, the Swiss government reported.

Fifty-seven countries will be represented at the level of heads of state and government, 29 at the level of ministers, mainly foreign ministers. Six countries – Brazil, Indonesia, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Philippines, South Africa – are at the level of ambassadors. Brazil, the Ecumenical Patriarchate, the Holy See and the UN are represented at the summit not as participants, but as observers. The People's Republic of China is not represented at the Peace Summit.

As noted by the Swiss government, the purpose of the summit is to begin the peace process. The summit also offers the opportunity for the first time to discuss at the highest level how and when Russia can be included in this process, the Swiss government said in a press release.

Speaking at the G7 Summit in Italy on June 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "At the first Summit we will focus on three points of the Peace Formula: nuclear security, food security, release of prisoners and deportees. Perhaps the Summit will be a step to the broader energy security – we must make it impossible for Russian strikes on our territory, and there are ideas on how to ensure this."

Zelenskyy presented the Peace Formula at the G7 Summit in November 2022. It consists of ten points: radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of all prisoners and deportees (including Ukrainian children); implementation of the UN Charter and restoration of territorial integrity and world order; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; return of justice; countering ecocide; avoiding escalation; recording the end of the war.

Tags: #zelenskyy #summit #switzerland

MORE ABOUT

17:19 15.06.2024
US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

US Vice President: Support for Ukraine is our strategic interest, not charity

17:11 15.06.2024
Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

Kuleba meets with Iraqi Dpty PM, FM in Switzerland

16:08 15.06.2024
We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

We are ready for any ideas on establishing peace from countries that respect our sovereignty, territorial integrity – Yermak

15:51 15.06.2024
Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

15:26 15.06.2024
Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

Yermak: Number of countries arriving at Peace Summit is already a great success

14:50 15.06.2024
Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

Putin's statements won't change Peace Summit agenda – Yermak

11:57 15.06.2024
Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month to intimidate people – Zelenskyy

Russia uses 3,200-3,500 guided air bombs per month to intimidate people – Zelenskyy

19:54 14.06.2024
Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

Switzerland govt: 100 delegations to take part in Peace Summit, incl 57 heads of state, govt

19:02 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

Zelenskyy arrives in Switzerland to participate in Global Peace Summit

17:31 14.06.2024
Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

Zelenskyy on Italian TV: Putin's ultimatum is new Nazism

AD

HOT NEWS

Summit on Peace in Switzerland brings together 101 countries, intl organizations – Zelenskyy

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

AFU destroy 1,090 occupiers over past 24 hours – General Staff

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT EXPLOSIONS IN MYRHOROD, AIR RAID ALERT ANNOUNCED

LATEST

Azov commander congratulates his soldiers on lifting of US ban on transfer of weapons

Yermak: Peace Summit communique to be open, countries to be able to join it, official declare their position

One person killed, two people injured as Russia attacks Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Yermak: There won't be any a la Minsk and a la Budapest

Five people injured as Russian forces eleven times shell Donetsk region – local authorities

High-voltage substation in eastern region, overhead power line in Chernihiv region shelled – Energy Ministry

ICC probes cyberattacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure as possible war crimes

US Vice President announces $1.5 bln assistance to bolster Ukraine's energy sector, address humanitarian needs

US VICE PRESIDENT ANNOUNCES $1.5 BLN ASSISTANCE TO UKRAINE FOR ENERGY, HUMANITARIAN NEEDS

Russian occupiers continue to attack Ukraine's East, inflict twelve airstrikes since beginning of day – AFU General Staff

AD
AD
AD
AD