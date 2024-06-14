Russians fire at Shostka community, one person killed – local authorities
Russian invaders on the afternoon of Friday, June 14, attacked Shostka community of Sumy region, the press service of Sumy Regional Military Administration said.
"Preliminarily, one person died, four were injured of varying degrees of severity," the administration said on the Telegram channel.
The victims were provided with the necessary medical care. All necessary services are available on site. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.