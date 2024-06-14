Facts

13:58 14.06.2024

Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

2 min read
Bodies of 254 killed defenders returned to Ukraine – Coordination HQ

As a result of the repatriation measures, 254 fallen defenders have been returned to Ukraine, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) has informed.

"According to the results of repatriation measures, 254 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine. In particular, it was possible to repatriate the bodies of 221 Defenders who were fighting in Donetsk direction, 25 fallen soldiers in Zaporizhia direction, four fallen Defenders from Luhansk direction and four killed soldiers whose bodies were transferred from morgues in the territory of the Russian Federation," the Coordinating Council said on the Telegram channel on Friday.

The repatriation of the bodies took place with the assistance of the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, the Reintegration Ministry, the Commissioner for Missing Persons in cooperation with the Joint Center at the SBU, the Central Military Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other law enforcement agencies, departments and international organizations.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will transport repatriated bodies and remains to certain state institutions. Law enforcement officials and forensic experts will identify the victims. After identification, the defenders' bodies will be handed over to their families for a decent burial.

