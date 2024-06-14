Lithuanian Defense Minister announces new package of assistance to Ukraine at Ramstein-23

Lithuanian Minister of National Defense Laurynas Kasčiūnas has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine at a meeting of the Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (Ramstein format), which took place on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels.

“Today at the Ramstein meeting, Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas announced our new aid package for Ukraine. Lithuania will send M113 armored vehicles, 5.56mm ammo, counter-drone systems, intelligence drones, generators, field beds & truck tires. Solidarity in action,” the Defense Ministry said on X.

According to a message posted on the ministry's website, the M113 armored personnel carriers transferred by Lithuania are designed for mine clearance – this is Lithuania's contribution to supporting the Mine Action Coalition jointly led by Iceland.

Lithuania also allocated EUR 16 million to the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) for the purchase of air defense equipment.

Kasčiūnas also took part in a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, where the goals of the summit in Washington were discussed. According to the minister, increasing financial support and training of the Ukrainian military in Ukraine are priority topics of the upcoming meeting in Washington.