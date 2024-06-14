Zelenskyy announces preparation of ten more new security agreements with partners

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the preparation of 10 new bilateral agreements on cooperation with partner states in the field of security.

“In total, seventeen agreements have already been signed, and we are preparing to sign another ten,” Zelenskee said in his evening video address.

He also noted that similar agreements have already been signed with each of the G7 countries.

As reported, on June 13, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed security agreements with the leaders of the United States and Japan during his visit to the G7 summit in Italy.