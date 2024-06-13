Norway to transfer mortar ammunition to Ukraine worth about NOK 480 mln

Norway will send Ukraine ammunition for 81-mm mortars worth about NOK 480 million, according to the Norwegian government website.

"Ukraine's need for firepower is extensive and urgent. After dialogue with the Norwegian Armed Forces, we have assessed what we can do further donations from the Norwegian Armed Forces' stockpiles, which can quickly be transferred to Ukraine to help prevent a greater Russian advance. We have now donated 81mm bomb launcher ammunition for a value of approximately NOK 480 million," says Defence Minister Bjørn Arild Gram.

The report notes that 81mm mortars typically have a range of 5–6 kilometers and complement heavy artillery at shorter ranges.

The government also indicated that Norway also recently sent hand grenades worth NOK 50 million and sniper ammunition worth NOK 3 million.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre announced on May 31 in Stockholm that Norway would allocate NOK 2.7 billion for air defense measures for Ukraine. On Tuesday this week, the German Defense Minister announced that Germany, Norway, Denmark and the Netherlands are participating in a joint venture to send 100 Patriot missiles to Ukraine. Norway is contributing EUR 125 million to this cooperation.