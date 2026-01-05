Single ticket for all modes of transport now in effect in Ukraine

Photo: https://t.me/MinDevUA

A new single ticket form for all modes of public transport, which applies to paper, electronic tickets issued through automated fare accounting systems, which are equivalent and legitimate, comes into force in Ukraine from January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development said in a statement.

"For the first time, we have unified ticket requirements for all types of public transport – from buses to the metro – and laid the groundwork for implementing a single Smart Ticket in Ukraine," emphasized Deputy Minister of Communities and Territories Development Serhiy Derkach in a press release on the ministry’s website on Monday.

He explained that from now on, all tickets must include information about the fare, specifying whether it is a full or discounted ticket, as well as VAT, any commission fee (if applicable), a registration number that includes a serial, fiscal, or unique identifier for electronic tickets, and the date and time of departure or arrival or the ticket’s validity period.

Tickets will also display carrier information: name, registration code, address, contact details, insurance contract and insurer information, and, if necessary, a QR code on the front of the ticket, the ministry added.

The Ministry of Development also noted that tickets for intercity bus routes must include information on transfer points, times, and the duration of waiting between trips.

For international transport, tickets are required to be personalized, showing the passenger’s full name as in the passport, details of any transfers, and a prohibition on transferring the ticket to another person.

"For suburban routes, a baggage receipt is provided in case of luggage transport," the ministry emphasized.

It is noted that for city and suburban bus routes, passengers can receive electronic tickets via QR code, mobile app, email, or their personal account.

As previously reported, relevant order No. 1066 was issued by the Ministry of Development in September 2025.