Defense forces repelling assault on Hryshyne, situation in Myrnohrad difficult – 7th Airborne Corps

As of January 5, the defense forces are repelling an assault on Hryshyne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region): for the past two days, Russian forces have been continuously assaulting Ukrainian positions, in which they have already lost more than 30 soldiers and up to 10 pieces of equipment. The situation in Myrnohrad remains difficult, reports the press service of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops.

"Since the beginning of the new year, the enemy has been increasing pressure in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. Unable to counter the Ukrainian forces' defenses in the 7th Airborne Assault Forces' zone of responsibility with frontal attacks, the enemy is attempting to take flanking routes. Specifically, it is attempting to bypass the agglomeration through Hryshyne and Rodynske," the press service said in a Telegram message on Monday.

The enemy has reportedly been conducting continuous assault operations near the village of Hryshyne for the past two days. During these attacks, the enemy deploys personnel and light vehicles. They are primarily conducting assaults at night to minimize losses.

"Meanwhile, on the approaches to Hryshyne, units in the zone of responsibility of the Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Troops are holding back the enemy. In just the last two days, the Defense Forces have eliminated more than 30 enemy servicemen and destroyed up to 10 pieces of light equipment—motorcycles and buggies," the message notes.

It was also reported that the enemy is attempting to operate in small groups of six to eight people, moving north from Pokrovsk. "The Defense Forces are promptly detecting and engaging the enemy, taking into account their available forces and assets," the Air Forces stated.

Regarding the situation in Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), the press service reported the following: "The situation remains difficult. Units of the 7th Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces, together with the 14th Operational Designation Brigade of the National Guard Chervona Kalyna, are concentrating their efforts on controlling the northern part of the city, containing the enemy in the central part of the city, and preventing the enemy from pulling in equipment from the south."

On the eastern outskirts of Myrnohrad, the occupiers are trying to gain a foothold, but the Defense Forces are keeping the situation under their control.

Units of the Air Assault Troops Group, assault units, ground forces, the Security Service, the Navy, the Special Operations Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the National Police continue to be deployed to defend the Pokrovsk agglomeration.

The announcement is accompanied by a video of the enemy being eliminated during an attempted nighttime assault on Hryshyne.