URCS, Lviv City Council, Govt of Lithuania to restore rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Lviv City Council and the Lithuanian government will restore a rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi (Lviv region).

"In Berlin, during the Ukraine International Recovery Conference...a memorandum was signed, which provided for the restoration of a rehabilitation center in the town of Briukhovychi, Lviv region," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook.





The memorandum was signed by General Director of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko, Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, the representative of the Lithuanian government and General Director of the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv Oleh Samchuk.

The partners agreed to reconstruct and repair the buildings of the rehabilitation center, build new structures and improve the territory for rehabilitation, and equip the center with the necessary medical furniture and equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has begun restoring rehabilitation centers. With the support of partners, the reconstruction of the 7-story building of the rehabilitation center Nezlamni (UNBROKEN) in Lviv has already been carried out and a comprehensive rehabilitation center for persons with disabilities has been restored in Liutizh, Kyiv region.