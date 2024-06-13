Facts

12:35 13.06.2024

URCS, Lviv City Council, Govt of Lithuania to restore rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi

1 min read
URCS, Lviv City Council, Govt of Lithuania to restore rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Lviv City Council and the Lithuanian government will restore a rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi (Lviv region).

"In Berlin, during the Ukraine International Recovery Conference...a memorandum was signed, which provided for the restoration of a rehabilitation center in the town of Briukhovychi, Lviv region," the Ukrainian Red Cross Society reported on Facebook.

448173740-872521244919747-4170462012335077608-n
 

The memorandum was signed by General Director of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society Maksym Dotsenko, Mayor of Lviv Andriy Sadovy, the representative of the Lithuanian government and General Director of the First Territorial Medical Association of Lviv Oleh Samchuk.

 

The partners agreed to reconstruct and repair the buildings of the rehabilitation center, build new structures and improve the territory for rehabilitation, and equip the center with the necessary medical furniture and equipment.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has begun restoring rehabilitation centers. With the support of partners, the reconstruction of the 7-story building of the rehabilitation center Nezlamni (UNBROKEN) in Lviv has already been carried out and a comprehensive rehabilitation center for persons with disabilities has been restored in Liutizh, Kyiv region.

Tags: #ukrainian_red_cross_society #lithuania #lviv_city #rehabilitation #dotsenko #briukhovychi

MORE ABOUT

14:25 12.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross Society's employment opportunities project implemented in five regions

Ukrainian Red Cross Society's employment opportunities project implemented in five regions

11:00 12.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross participating in Ukraine Recovery Conference

Ukrainian Red Cross participating in Ukraine Recovery Conference

20:49 11.06.2024
Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

Ukraine increasing capacity of rehabilitation system, need for prosthetics growing

15:16 11.06.2024
More than 58,000 people complete URCS first aid trainings this year

More than 58,000 people complete URCS first aid trainings this year

11:18 10.06.2024
Lithuanian Center for Restoration of Museum Valuables will help restore 100 paintings by Primachenko - Ministry of Culture

Lithuanian Center for Restoration of Museum Valuables will help restore 100 paintings by Primachenko - Ministry of Culture

17:42 03.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

20:11 29.05.2024
Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

Lithuania allocates EUR 5 mln for reconstruction of schools, kindergartens in Ukraine

15:35 27.05.2024
Ukraine will sign security agreement with Lithuania in near future – Zelenskyy-Nauseda talk

Ukraine will sign security agreement with Lithuania in near future – Zelenskyy-Nauseda talk

12:05 27.05.2024
ADONIS medical group launches rehabilitation programs for demobilized company employees

ADONIS medical group launches rehabilitation programs for demobilized company employees

16:45 17.05.2024
Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

Lithuania sends new package of assistance to Ukraine with drones, ammunition

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

Death toll in Kryvy Rih risen to nine, 29 people injured, incl five children – PGO

LATEST

Kyivteploenergo will buy 15 cogeneration units with total capacity of 60.5 MW for UAH 1.125 bln

Ukraine to receive $50 bln of interest from frozen Russian assets – German Finance Minister

Norway to transfer mortar ammunition to Ukraine worth about NOK 480 mln

Argentina becomes new member of Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Ramstein format

Zelenskyy announces signing of security agreements with USA, Japan on sidelines of G7 summit in Italy

URCS volunteers among first to arrive at sites of liquidation of consequences of Russian missile attacks to help victims

Great Britain at G7 summit to announce allocation of over $300 mln for Ukraine

All necessary measures to protect Sumy region taken – Budanov

G7 agrees to unlock $50 bln from frozen Russian assets for Ukraine by late 2024

Stoltenberg expects NATO defense ministers to approve plan for Alliance's leading role in coordinating aid to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD