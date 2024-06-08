Zelenskyy: Important that leaders with greater political influence help attract other leaders still balancing between Ukraine, Russia to Peace Summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on world leaders with great political influence in their regions to help attract those leaders who are still balancing between Ukraine and Russia to participate in the Peace Summit.

"First of all, leaders are required to be present (at the Peace Summit). They must not be afraid of the Russian Federation and support our inaugural Summit. This is only the first step, but it is definitely a step towards ending the war," Zelenskyy said during the joint with the French leader at a press conference in Paris.

This is how he answered the media question about what efforts need to be taken to make the results of the Peace Summit successful for Ukraine, given that there is a week left before it starts.

Thus, according to Zelenskyy, "it is important that leaders who have great political influence help attract other leaders who are still balancing between Ukraine and Russia."

"That's probably the main thing we want to see today," he said.

In addition, the President of Ukraine emphasized that Russia must not be given the opportunity to destroy the Peace Summit. "Do not give Russia the opportunity to build alternative sites," he noted.

"Why? Because every country that has a personal vision can come, can share. No one will take away the objectivity of each leader. It can offer its own, short step to this or that point. And this is normal. But when you build alternatives, you definitely don't want to get closer to peace. This makes it possible to unbalance peace. We need unity, because we all need peace," Zelenskyy concluded.