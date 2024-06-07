Facts

Zelenskyy discusses protection from Russian shelling with US parliamentarians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during his visit to Paris, held meetings with bipartisan delegations of the Senate and House of Representatives of the U.S. Congress.

"During the meeting, he spoke about the situation at the front, in particular about the constant massive Russian attacks with guided aerial bombs, attack drones and missiles. The U.S. permission for the limited use of U.S. weapons on the battlefield is extremely important. We discussed specific steps to reduce Russia's ability to fire at civilian targets infrastructure," Zelenskyy said in Telegram on Friday evening following the meeting.

The parties also discussed the issue of preparations for the Global Peace Summit. "We value cooperation with the United States in supporting the Summit and attracting a wide range of states and leaders to participate in it," the head of the Ukrainian state said.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. parliamentarians "for the strong support of our state, for important military and financial assistance to Ukraine."

