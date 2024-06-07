First Comfy store opens in Berdychiv

The largest retailer of household appliances and electronics in Ukraine, Comfy, has opened its first store in Berdychiv (Zhytomyr region), according to the retailer's press service.

The new Comfy store, with a total area of 725 square meters, is located in the Honoré de Balzac shopping center. It offers a wide range of products, demo zones for different categories of home gadgets and accessories, and a modern Samsung brand area.

The store has implemented a modern concept for the pickup area of online orders based on the fast track principle (customers receive their orders in an average of two minutes).

As of today, the Comfy network consists of 103 stores. As of June 2024, the network operates 103 stores. In 2023, 21 new stores were opened (seven of them flagship stores), as well as three restored after being damaged.

Since the beginning of 2024, the company has opened a renovated flagship store in the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv and resumed the operation of a store in the Apollo shopping center in Dnipro, which was destroyed by a direct missile strike in December 2023.

The owner of the network is Comfy Trade LLC (Dnipro). According to the Unified Public Register of Legal Entities and Individual Entrepreneurs, the owner of Comfy Trade is Comfy Holdings Limited (Cyprus), with the ultimate beneficiaries being Svitlana Hutsul and Stanislav Ronis.