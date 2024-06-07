Facts

19:19 07.06.2024

URCS Emergency Response Units help evacuate residents of Ukrainian-controlled areas of Donetsk region

Volunteers of the Emergency Response Units of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are helping to evacuate residents of the territory of Donetsk region controlled by the Ukrainian government as part of the East mission.

"The Emergency Response Units' volunteers are helping residents of the Ukrainian government-controlled Donetsk region as part of the East mission," the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Friday.

Over the last few days alone, the Ukrainian Red Cross Emergency Response Units have evacuated several families in Donetsk region - a total of 13 people, including four children.

The Ukrainian Red Cross also said that after another Russian attack, employees of the White Angel unit of the National Police evacuated a family (three adults and a five-year-old girl) from the village of Drobysheve. The police took the family members in an armored car to Lyman, where they handed them over to Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers, who helped them travel to Poltava region.

