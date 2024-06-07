Facts

15:06 07.06.2024

Ukraine expects decision from European partners to begin talks on EU membership as early as June – Shmyhal

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that Ukraine expects its European partners to decide to begin negotiations on membership in the European Union as early as June.

"The European Commission supports the start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU. We are grateful for the positive assessment of our European integration progress," Shmyhal wrote on the Telegram channel.

According to the Prime Minister, the announced conclusion of the European Commission states that Ukraine continues systematic efforts to join the EU and has completed all four additional reform steps.

"Now we expect the next step from our European partners - the start of negotiations on membership in the European Union this month. The Ukrainian people fight every day for the right to be in the circle of the European family in the war against the Russian aggressor," he concluded.

