Zelenskyy, Sunak discuss preparations for Peace Summit, further defense cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone conversation with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday, the press service of the head of state has said.

"The main attention [of the leaders] was focused on preparations for the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16," it said.

The President of Ukraine expressed his conviction that even in the pre-election period, the UK will be represented at the Summit at the highest level.

The leaders also discussed further defense cooperation, in particular strengthening Ukrainian air defense and long-range capabilities.

Zelenskyy noted the UK's permission to hit military targets on Russian territory. He stressed that this would prevent the Russian occupiers from trying to expand the war and save people's lives.

The interlocutors exchanged views on additional opportunities for joint training missions and the compatibility of the defense and security forces of Ukraine with NATO.