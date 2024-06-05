Yermak, heads of world's leading universities discuss promotion of Ukrainian Peace Formula

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held an online meeting with the heads of the world's leading universities and educational associations. He spoke about the Peace Formula proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, ways of its implementation, and preparations for the Global Peace Summit, the presidential press service has reported.

Yermak noted that more than 100 countries and international organizations have already confirmed their participation in the Peace Summit. Therefore, Russia is now doing everything to disrupt it.

“They stop at nothing, they call leaders, they threaten, they blackmail. That is why every voice is very important today. After all, in these days, literally in these hours, many countries are deciding at what level they will be represented. This will be a big step for us to continue to unite the international community and define the framework for a future joint international plan to end the war and overcome all the crises that this war has created,” he said.

As reported, the meeting was also attended by Deputy Head of the President’s Office, Olena Kovalska, Advisor-Commissioner of the President on issues of the President of Ukraine's Fund for the Support of Education, Science, and Sports, Olha Budnyk, and Rector of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Volodymyr Buhrov.

The participants discussed strengthening the exchange of scientists and experience, in particular, to help counteract the consequences of the war on the environment and the energy sector, as well as for the process of restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine.

Kovalska pointed out that Russia is destroying infrastructure objects every day, among them are 340 destroyed educational facilities and more than 3,400 severely damaged objects.