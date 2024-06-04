As result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk community, two civilians injured – prosecutor's office

Two men were injured as a result of strikes carried out by the Russian armed forces on Vovchansk community in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region on June 4.

"At about 17:00, the enemy fired at the town of Vovchansk from an FPV drone. A 54-year-old man was wounded and was hospitalized. Also this afternoon, the Russian military fired at the village of Vovchanski Khutory in Chuhuiv district. A 70-year-old resident was injured," the press service of Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office said.

Pre-trial investigations have been launched under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.