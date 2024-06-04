Russians drop about 300 aerial bombs in Vovchansk area since May 10 – Khortytsia group

The Russians have dropped about 300 aerial bombs in the area of ​​the town of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region) since May 10, Speaker of Khortytsia operational-strategic group of forces, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In one day, the occupiers dropped about 30 guided aerial bombs on Kharkiv and the region. In the morning, the occupiers dropped a KAB [guided bomb] on Kupiansk. In the area of ​​the town of Vovchansk, since May 10, the occupiers have dropped about 300 aerial bombs," Voloshyn said.

He said Russian terrorists do not stop terrorizing Kharkiv region with airstrikes from their territory – they continue to use guided bombs and destroy civilian infrastructure.