Facts

17:42 03.06.2024

Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) does not register for humanitarian and monetary assistance.

"Information is being disseminated about the alleged launch of registration for the issuance of humanitarian aid and cash assistance, as well as medicines from the Red Cross organization ... This information has nothing to do with the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Monday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross noted that, allegedly, in order to receive this assistance, fraudsters are asking for personal information from citizens.

“We do not collect personal data on the Internet, nor do we make such payments. We inform you about all available programs and financial support in official sources, for example, on the website https://redcross.org.ua /,” the Ukrainian Red Cross emphasized.

Tags: #fake #ukrainian_red_cross_society #urcs

MORE ABOUT

12:50 03.06.2024
URCS Druzhkivka city organization helps residents of front-line region

URCS Druzhkivka city organization helps residents of front-line region

21:08 31.05.2024
URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

21:03 31.05.2024
URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

10:11 29.05.2024
City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

11:53 28.05.2024
URCS providing mental, physical rehabilitation services

URCS providing mental, physical rehabilitation services

22:00 25.05.2024
Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

09:19 23.05.2024
URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

20:13 20.05.2024
Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

Fake letter about collection of schoolchildren's data for register of conscripts being distributed online

15:42 20.05.2024
House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

19:34 15.05.2024
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

AD

HOT NEWS

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

With China's support for Russia, war will be longer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 106 countries' confirmation of participation in Peace Summit

Ukraine interested in developing relations with ASEAN – Zelenskyy's meeting with Indonesian counterpart

LATEST

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

Umerov calls on world's leading defense companies, technology giants to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

Naftogaz head Chernyshov may return to govt – MP Zhelezniak

Actions to undermine Global Peace Summit systemic, unprecedented in scale – Kuleba

Clooney's Foundation for Justice seeks prosecution of Russian propagandists in Europe – Yermak

Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

Chernev: Ukraine to try to change USA's position on inviting it to NATO during Washington Summit

Rivne region to host evacuees from Donetsk region in June – Reintegration Ministry

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD