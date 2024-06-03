Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) does not register for humanitarian and monetary assistance.

"Information is being disseminated about the alleged launch of registration for the issuance of humanitarian aid and cash assistance, as well as medicines from the Red Cross organization ... This information has nothing to do with the activities of the Ukrainian Red Cross,” the Ukrainian Red Cross said on Facebook on Monday.

The Ukrainian Red Cross noted that, allegedly, in order to receive this assistance, fraudsters are asking for personal information from citizens.

“We do not collect personal data on the Internet, nor do we make such payments. We inform you about all available programs and financial support in official sources, for example, on the website https://redcross.org.ua /,” the Ukrainian Red Cross emphasized.