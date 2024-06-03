Facts

15:57 03.06.2024

Actions to undermine Global Peace Summit systemic, unprecedented in scale – Kuleba

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that three types of efforts are being made to undermine the upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June.

"The stronger the opposition, the more important the initiative is. If the Peace Summit had been a passing event, surely we would not have seen such systematic work around the world to undermine its holding. Three types of efforts are being made," Kuleba said at a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Markus Tsahkna in Kyiv.

The first kind, according to Kuleba, is the discrediting of the Peace Summit. In particular, letters are being sent, public statements are being made, "closed meetings are taking place where the Russian Federation is trying to prove to countries that this is about nothing at all, it's not clear to anyone that it doesn't matter at all."

The second type of counteraction, as the minister pointed out, is attempts to convince individual countries not to participate in the Peace Summit.

The third type of ongoing subversion is attempts to convince those countries that have already confirmed their participation and do not refuse to come to the summit at the lowest possible level, the head of the foreign ministry said.

"The actions to undermine the Summit are systemic, unprecedented in scale, which once again confirms that we are doing everything right. We are on the right track. And together with our partners, we will create a precedent when the Peace Summit will be convened not on the terms of the attacking country, not on the terms of the intermediary country. And on the terms of the UN Charter," the Foreign Minister said.

In addition, he noted that the main subversive activities against the summit are conducted in Asia, Africa and South America.

"But now, in the overall score, Ukraine is still winning," Kuleba stressed.

Tags: #peace_summit

