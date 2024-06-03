Facts

12:50 03.06.2024

URCS Druzhkivka city organization helps residents of front-line region

1 min read

The Druzhkivka city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Donetsk region constantly provides assistance to people living near the front.

"The Druzhkivka city organization in Donetsk region is one of the permanently operating cells of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society closest to the front. The city is located just 15 kilometers from Chasiv Yar, in the vicinity of which fighting is currently taking place. Due to such proximity to the line of combat contact, the load on the organization is very high," the URCS wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Almost every day, people seek help after losing their homes or belongings as a result of enemy shelling. The organization also helps in evacuating residents of the frontline region to safer places.

According to the head of the URCS Druzhkivka city organization Olena Skrybtsova, the organization works in different directions.

"We have a mine danger (mine safety program), a social room... we have a field kitchen, and a hairdresser," Skrybtsova said.

 

 

Tags: #druzhkivka #urcs

MORE ABOUT

17:42 03.06.2024
Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

Ukrainian Red Cross doesn’t register for humanitarian and monetary assistance

21:08 31.05.2024
URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

21:03 31.05.2024
URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

URCS office resumes operation in Kramatorsk

10:11 29.05.2024
City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

City of Kovel meets fourth evacuation train from Donetsk region

11:53 28.05.2024
URCS providing mental, physical rehabilitation services

URCS providing mental, physical rehabilitation services

22:00 25.05.2024
Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

Six URCS crews participating in rescue operations at site of Russian strike on hypermarket in Kharkiv

09:19 23.05.2024
URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers help victims of enemy airstrike on Kharkiv

15:42 20.05.2024
House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

House for IDPs opened in one of villages of Velyki Hayi community in Ternopil region

19:34 15.05.2024
Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

Assistance hub for evacuees operating in Kharkiv – URCS

12:02 15.05.2024
URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

URCS continues to evacuate residents of settlements located on enemy's line of fire in Kharkiv region

AD

HOT NEWS

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

With China's support for Russia, war will be longer – Zelenskyy

Ukraine has 106 countries' confirmation of participation in Peace Summit

Ukraine interested in developing relations with ASEAN – Zelenskyy's meeting with Indonesian counterpart

LATEST

Harris, Sullivan will represent USA at Peace Summit in Switzerland – White House

Umerov calls on world's leading defense companies, technology giants to invest in production of weapons in Ukraine

Naftogaz head Chernyshov may return to govt – MP Zhelezniak

Actions to undermine Global Peace Summit systemic, unprecedented in scale – Kuleba

Clooney's Foundation for Justice seeks prosecution of Russian propagandists in Europe – Yermak

Zelenskyy congratulates Halla Tómasdóttir on victory in presidential elections in Iceland: I look forward to working together to strengthen partnerships, ensure peace

Zelenskyy to participate in G7 summit in Italy, Ukraine's key topics include further defense assistance, speeding up F-16, air defense supplies

Chernev: Ukraine to try to change USA's position on inviting it to NATO during Washington Summit

Rivne region to host evacuees from Donetsk region in June – Reintegration Ministry

We invite both Israel and Palestine to Peace Summit – Zelenskyy

AD
AD
AD
AD