URCS Druzhkivka city organization helps residents of front-line region

The Druzhkivka city organization of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) in Donetsk region constantly provides assistance to people living near the front.

"The Druzhkivka city organization in Donetsk region is one of the permanently operating cells of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society closest to the front. The city is located just 15 kilometers from Chasiv Yar, in the vicinity of which fighting is currently taking place. Due to such proximity to the line of combat contact, the load on the organization is very high," the URCS wrote on Facebook on Monday.

Almost every day, people seek help after losing their homes or belongings as a result of enemy shelling. The organization also helps in evacuating residents of the frontline region to safer places.

According to the head of the URCS Druzhkivka city organization Olena Skrybtsova, the organization works in different directions.

"We have a mine danger (mine safety program), a social room... we have a field kitchen, and a hairdresser," Skrybtsova said.